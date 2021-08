After two weeks in a row of experiencing starts by the apparently somewhat broken Taylor Widener, I was really glad to draw a different starting pitcher, and was pleased and curious and looking forward to having a close look at the apparently rejuvenated Madison Bumgarner. I am on record as never having been a fan of the Bumgarner signing, and while I’m not at all pleased with the amount of $$$$$$$$$$$ we’re paying him, I’m glad that he seems to be getting back into form as the rotation anchor that the Diamondbacks wanted and needed him to be.