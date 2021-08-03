Cancel
NFL

Lions' Evan Heim: Back from COVID list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Heim (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. The 24-year-old tested positive for the virus when he arrived at training camp last week, but he's now cleared the healthy and safety protocols. Heim is competing for a depth role on Detroit's interior offensive line.

www.cbssports.com

