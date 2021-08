Shaw (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Shaw won't be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until the second week of August, so he'll likely appear in several games for Nashville before the Brewers activate him. Since Shaw went down with the dislocated left shoulder, Luis Urias has heated up at the plate while taking control of the everyday gig at third base. Shaw and Urias could be forced to compete for reps at the position once the former is activated, if Milwaukee doesn't add another impact infielder to take on a regular role prior to Friday's trade deadline.