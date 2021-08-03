Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Out with blister

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rutledge is on the 7-day injured list with Low-A Fredericksburg with a blister, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He is coming off his best start of the year - five shutout innings with seven strikeouts on July 29. Rutledge has had a disaster of a season on the whole, as the 22-year-old righty logged a 12.66 ERA in four starts (10.2 innings) at High-A before missing time with a shoulder injury and then getting a soft landing with an assignment to Low-A. Ideally he will return soon from the blister and be able to finish the season strong while staying healthy. He is a candidate to head to the Arizona Fall League after the minor-league season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Rutledge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blister#Era#Low A#The Arizona Fall League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Roberto Perez catching for Cleveland on Tuesday

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Perez will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges received a break against Toronto. numberFire's models project Perez to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts finally wants to spend big for Cubs and Wrigley Field

Fans of the Chicago Cubs were left wondering what the blueprint was for the team moving forward after the major fire sale that took place at the MLB Trade Deadline. Of note, the Cubs traded: Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and plenty of others. It set into motion what appears to be a rebuild in Chicago.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting again Thursday

Barnhart is not starting Thursday's game against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Barnhart, who has gone 8-for-38 with four RBI in 12 games since the All-Star break, sits for a second consecutive day. Tyler Stephenson is catching and batting fifth Thursday.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Rutledge shines as FredNats top Delmarva

With the Washington Nationals’ current ace likely on his way out, Jackson Rutledge showed Thursday night why he might someday fill that role. Rutledge, Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2019, pitched five shutout innings as the Fredericksburg Nationals topped visiting Delmarva 6–4. Rutledge’s gem came on the same day that...
MLBMLB

Kieboom 'really excited' about 2nd '21 callup

BALTIMORE -- Pitching hasn’t been the Nationals’ only area of need as of late. Their infield depth shrunk this weekend when Jordy Mercer, who had been starting at third base with Starlin Castro on administrative leave, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left calf strain. Three...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Rays use big 9th to topple Indians in Nelson Cruz (HR) debut

Joey Wendle ripped a go-ahead RBI single to ignite a six-run ninth inning and lift the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to a 10-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Wendle, a former Indians farmhand, plated Randy Arozarena with an RBI single to left-center field off Nick Wittgren (2-3) to give Tampa Bay a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning. Ji-Man Choi belted a three-run homer to right field before Nelson Cruz scored on a groundout and Wander Franco added an RBI single to cap a three-hit performance.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Patrick Sandoval, Touki Toussaint dominate; Akil Baddoo, Andrew Vaughn impress

Of all the notable pitching performances from the weekend, two in particular stand out. Patrick Sandoval took his biggest step yet toward stardom, striking out 13 over 8 2/3 one-hit innings Saturday against the Twins. His changeup was responsible for 13 of his 21 swinging strikes and is quickly emerging as one of the best in all the majors. You can see it in action here:
MLBNBC Washington

Former GM: Max Scherzer ‘Was Not Going to Re-Sign' With Nationals

Former GM: Scherzer ‘was not going to re-sign’ with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals’ trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday signaled an end of an era for Washington, but it didn’t necessarily mean Scherzer’s time in the nation’s capital was up for good.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Owen Miller: Sparks comeback attempt

Miller went 2-for-5 with a three-RBI double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Toronto. The infielder's bases-clearing double in the eighth inning finally got Cleveland on the board, and he came around to score on a Bradley Zimmer sacrifice fly. With Cesar Hernandez traded to the White Sox, Miller figures to split time with Ernie Clement at second base going forward. Miller has a lackluster .209 on-base percentage through 67 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

J.R. Richard, former Houston Astros All-Star pitcher, dies at 71

Houston Astros legend J.R. Richard has passed away, the team announced Thursday. He was 71. Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports Richard passed away Wednesday night at a Houston hospital. "Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons,...
MLBchatsports.com

Mitch Moreland more than his numbers for Oakland A’s

Jul 16, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Mitch Moreland (18) rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. Mitch Moreland appeared to have a very defined role for the...
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Rene Rivera: Placed on IL with elbow contusion

Rivera was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow contusion, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. Rivera last played Sunday against the Cubs, so it seems likely that the elbow injury was suffered at some point during the win over Chicago. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list August 12 against the Mets, though it's not clear at this point how long he may need to recover. Fellow catcher Riley Adams was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding roster move.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Max Schrock: Returns to minors

Schrock was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Schrock appeared in 10 games after being recalled July 24, going 6-for-15 with a double, a home run and four RBI. He now heads to Louisville to clear a roster spot for Nick Castellanos (wrist), who was reinstated from the injured list.
MLBFree Lance-Star

FredNats hope Jackson Rutledge's patience matches his potential

There isn’t just one thing that distinguishes Jackson Rutledge from your typical Low-A pitcher. There’s the fastball, which touches 97 mph with a regularity bordering on blasé. There’s the expectations inherent to his status as a first-round draft pick. And, then, of course, there’s the fact that he stands 6-foot-8.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Snell, Padres to take on Manaea, Athletics

San Diego Padres (61-47, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (60-47, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Padres +158; over/under is 8...
MLBmasnsports.com

Gray impresses in debut, but bullpen blows it in ninth (updated)

There are going to be more nights like this at Nationals Park the rest of the season, nights that include legitimate reason for optimism and then legitimate reason for anguish. It’s up to everyone - the players, the coaches, the front office, the fans - to decide what to care most about.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night. Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time. The Red Sox have lost a...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Dunn: Hits setback in recovery

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday that Dunn (shoulder) has fallen behind Justus Sheffield (forearm) in their respective rehab programs, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. The two starting pitchers were placed on the 10-day injured list within a couple weeks of one another; Dunn landed on the shelf...

Comments / 0

Community Policy