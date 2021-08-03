Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Out with blister

Rutledge is on the 7-day injured list with Low-A Fredericksburg with a blister, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He is coming off his best start of the year - five shutout innings with seven strikeouts on July 29. Rutledge has had a disaster of a season on the whole, as the 22-year-old righty logged a 12.66 ERA in four starts (10.2 innings) at High-A before missing time with a shoulder injury and then getting a soft landing with an assignment to Low-A. Ideally he will return soon from the blister and be able to finish the season strong while staying healthy. He is a candidate to head to the Arizona Fall League after the minor-league season.