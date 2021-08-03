Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cuomo Accuser Speaks Out Exclusively To Norah O'Donnell

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Bennett is speaking exclusively with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell about the bombshell sexual harassment investigation report into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. See the full interview tonight at 6:30.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norah O'donnell
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Evening News#News Anchor#Cbs Evening News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

History is on Andrew Cuomo’s side and he knows it

Not very long ago, when allegations of serial sexual harassment began to pile up against New York state governor Andrew Cuomo (compounded with emerging scandals related to his handling of the pandemic), some very intelligent people and professional political pundits suggested that the disgrace might be great enough to induce Cuomo to resign. Indeed, the governor had begun facing calls to step down by prominent members of his own party in the state. This prediction was — forgive me — profoundly naive. Even now that an official investigation into those allegations has discovered a pattern of sexual harassment and even assault, it’s hard to believe the outcome will be any different.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Pelosi calls on Cuomo to resign

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the growing list of Democrats calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following an investigation that concluded he had sexually harassed women in his office. "Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the...
PoliticsNew York Post

Watch live: Cuomo refuses to resign, denies allegations in explosive AG report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday denied the bombshell sexual harassment accusations leveled in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. “I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks. “That’s just not who I am.”. Cuomo’s defiant response came hours after the scathing report, which also...
PoliticsCNN

The Cuomo brothers: Report places a new spotlight on a unique relationship

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. There's no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy