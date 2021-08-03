Oklahoma hospitals bringing back COVID-19 spaces as ICU beds fill up

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says there were more patients in ICUs this past July than in July 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, 246 Oklahomans were in hospitals with COVID-19. LaWanna Halstead with the Oklahoma Hospital Association says the numbers of ICU beds fluctuate hour by hour.

“The total number of beds available really do change hour by hour basis based on patients being admitted, discharged, patients have surgery, or getting better and getting out of ICU,” said Halstead.

She says hospitals have tools in place to help with the increase in hospitalizations. Many are bringing back their designated COVID-19 patient spaces, putting patients with the same illnesses in the same area and discharging patients who aren’t seriously ill or in need of ventilation.

Halstead says, “We know we’re in an uptick, it’s very serious. We know it’s very stressful in our hospitals right now and we respectfully ask our patients to get the vaccine so we can put a lid on this.”

While the situation is urgent, she says hospitals haven’t reached capacity to cancel elective surgeries or other procedures yet. If they do get canceled, it would be based on the COVID-19 data in the particular area, it wouldn’t be a statewide issue.

