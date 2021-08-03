Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma hospitals bringing back COVID-19 spaces as ICU beds fill up

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMrLa_0bGmDQz300

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says there were more patients in ICUs this past July than in July 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, 246 Oklahomans were in hospitals with COVID-19. LaWanna Halstead with the Oklahoma Hospital Association says the numbers of ICU beds fluctuate hour by hour.

“The total number of beds available really do change hour by hour basis based on patients being admitted, discharged, patients have surgery, or getting better and getting out of ICU,” said Halstead.

She says hospitals have tools in place to help with the increase in hospitalizations. Many are bringing back their designated COVID-19 patient spaces, putting patients with the same illnesses in the same area and discharging patients who aren’t seriously ill or in need of ventilation.

Halstead says, “We know we’re in an uptick, it’s very serious. We know it’s very stressful in our hospitals right now and we respectfully ask our patients to get the vaccine so we can put a lid on this.”

While the situation is urgent, she says hospitals haven’t reached capacity to cancel elective surgeries or other procedures yet. If they do get canceled, it would be based on the COVID-19 data in the particular area, it wouldn’t be a statewide issue.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Covid 19#Icu#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

COVID: In Florida hospitals, 'there are only so many beds'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Memorial Healthcare System's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp said Wednesday during a news conference in Hollywood.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Amazon pushes back its return-to-office date

SEATTLE - Amazon has pushed back its return-to-office date for tech and corporate workers until January as COVID-19 cases surge nationally due to the more contagious delta variant. Unlike its Seattle-area rival Microsoft and other tech giants, Amazon will not mandate employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine before they return to...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Agreement brings immediate raise to Tulsa PD officers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police and Mayor GT Bynum have come to a contractual agreement that would offer Tulsa officers a significant pay increase immediately. According to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 President Jeff Downs, under the contract, new officers would see a pay raise...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa non-profit organization distributes school supplies to families

TULSA, Okla. — Restore Hope Ministries will distribute school supplies to students across Green Country. Students from all grades are eligible for the supplies. The first distribution begins Thursday and lasts through Saturday, Aug. 7. The drive is for students in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Owasso, and Union Public Schools. Parents will need a photo ID, a social security card for the child, and proof of birthdate for the child. This can include a birth certificate, shot record, or school enrollment form.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot may be needed this winter; WHO requests countries wait

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna said that patients may need a booster shot this winter to give better protection against the coronavirus. News of the booster shot came after the company said in a release early Thursday that the vaccine was 93% effective for up to six months after a second dose; but Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the data was collected before the delta variant spread across the country, The Hill reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy