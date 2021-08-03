John Kenneth Dunn, Co-Founder Of $1.6B Real Estate Investment Firm, Dies In Plane Crash
John Kenneth Dunn, co-founder of the $1.6-billion real estate investment firm Rainier Companies, was killed in an airplane crash on July 26. What Happened: According to a New York Post report, the 62-year-old Dunn was traveling with three friends on a Bombardier CL 600 jet flying from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, to Truckee, California, near Lake Tahoe, when the airplane crashed while the pilot was attempting to land at the local airport.www.benzinga.com
