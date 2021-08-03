Cancel
Track & Field: Barnett Hired as Head XC/Distance Coach

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – David Barnett has been named Head Cross Country/Distance Coach of the Baylor track & field program, head coach Michael Ford announced Tuesday. "I'd like to welcome David Barnett to our Baylor Track & Field/Cross Country program and to the Baylor Family," Ford said. "I'm looking forward to David leading our cross country and distance program here at Baylor. He has done a great job developing student-athletes at the conference and national level, and I'm looking forward to having him on our staff."

