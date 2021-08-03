Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Valencia and north central Socorro Counties through 415 PM MDT At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bernardo, or 15 miles south of Belen, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Veguita, Bernardo, La Joya, Las Nutrias, Sabinal, Abeytas and Contreras. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 168 and 184. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 172. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH