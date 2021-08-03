Fastest-Growing Biglaw Firm Fennemore Strikes Again With Reilly Add
Today Fennemore, the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country according to Law.com, added nationally renowned Denver litigation firm Reilly LLP to its roster. The group of accomplished trial lawyers, led by Dan Reilly, has a long history of success on complex trustee and fiduciary litigation including securing a $106 million judgment for breach of trust against a national bank and representing the Denver Broncos and its related organizations on major bet-the-company litigation.www.nevadabusiness.com
