Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fastest-Growing Biglaw Firm Fennemore Strikes Again With Reilly Add

By Abbi Whitaker
nevadabusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Fennemore, the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country according to Law.com, added nationally renowned Denver litigation firm Reilly LLP to its roster. The group of accomplished trial lawyers, led by Dan Reilly, has a long history of success on complex trustee and fiduciary litigation including securing a $106 million judgment for breach of trust against a national bank and representing the Denver Broncos and its related organizations on major bet-the-company litigation.

www.nevadabusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikes Again#Biglaw#Attorneys#Today Fennemore#Law Com#Reilly Llp#The Denver Broncos#Denver Bronco#C Suite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
MarketsSFGate

Rollins Financial Advisors Named to 2021 Financial Advisor Magazine Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Rollins Financial Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce it has been named to the Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2021 RIA Survey & Ranking of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms (with more than $500 Million in Assets Under Management). Rollins Financial ranked #41 on the list after having an impressive growth of 41.38% in assets in 2020. This is the first year the firm has been included in this exclusive list recognizing some of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fennemore scoops up Denver boutique, keeping up Western expansion

(Reuters) - Fennemore Craig is continuing to expand westward with the addition of seven lawyers and several other professionals from Denver litigation and trial boutique Reilly LLP. Phoenix-founded Fennemore announced the Reilly combination on Tuesday, less than a year after it finalized a merger with California firm Dowling Aaron. Fennemore...
Lawazbigmedia.com

Fennemore adds Denver litigation firm to its roster

Today , the fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country according to Law.com, added nationally renowned Denver litigation firm Reilly LLP to its roster. The group of accomplished trial lawyers, led by Dan Reilly, has a long history of success on complex trustee and fiduciary litigation including securing a $106 million judgment for breach of trust against a national bank and representing the Denver Broncos and its related organizations on major bet-the-company litigation.
LawLaw.com

Fennemore Craig Acquires Denver Trial Firm as It Plots Continued Expansion in the West

Fennemore Craig, a fast-growing midsize firm in the Pacific and Midwest, has added a trial team powerhouse from Denver-based Reilly. For litigation, “Reilly’s got the best game in town,” Fennemore chief executive James Goodnow said in an interview. He noted the firm’s profitable nature and history of pro bono work aligned with Fennemore’s growth priorities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Career Tracker: Law firms kick off week with big IP hires

(Reuters) - Two Big Law firms boosted their intellectual property litigation practices with notable hires on Monday. Latham & Watkins added P. Anthony Sammi in New York to serve as global vice chair of its IP litigation practice. He was previously head of the IP group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Notable wins for Sammi have included $500 million trade-secrets verdict for video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc and a $69 million ruling for JPMorgan Chase & Co in a patent licensing dispute with non-practicing entity DataTreasury Corp for its breach.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

This NYC firm has backed some of Seattle's fastest-growing startups

Tiger Global has helped inject local unicorns like Highspot and Outreach with massive amounts of cash, but the firm might just be getting warmed up. Amazon has become a major economic driver throughout the U.S. as the company expands its corporate footprint. So what happens when Amazon expands in your city?
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Harrow strikes anesthetic deal with Swiss firm

The leaders of ophthalmic care company Harrow Health have signed an agreement to buy the U.S. and Canadian rights to a proposed anesthetic designed to be used during cataract surgeries and other eye procedures. Nashville-based Harrow will pay Switzerland-based Sintetica $5 million in the next month and is on the...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Top 20 Biglaw Firm To Offer Associates 2 Remote Days Each Week

August is nearly upon is, and that means we’re getting closer and closer not just to the end of the summer, but the date when lawyers at many firms are expected to return to the office in person. Some firms are going forward with a hybrid model, meaning that employee time will be split between the office and their homes (or the remote location of their choice).
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Matches Market — But Only For Junior Associates

Another day, another firm that’s moving to the $205,000 starting salary scale that was set by new market compensation leader Davis Polk last month. Before associates get too excited, we must caution you that like several other firms that have made this move, this is not a match of the full salary scale. Let’s get into the details.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Top 25 Biglaw Firm Will Roll Out 3-Day, In-Office Workweek Plan In September

Is the three-day, in-office workweek the new status quo for Biglaw firms? Based on the return-to-office plans we’ve seen thus far, this certainly seems to be the case. We recently received word that Covington & Burling — a firm that brought in $1,321,296,000 gross revenue in 2020, placing it at No. 25 on the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will expect employees to return to the firm on September 7, and will be using a hybrid work model for attorneys and staff. Here’s a relevant excerpt from a memo that was sent out by the firm last month:
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Emigrant Strikes Again, Invests in $13B AUM Firm

Emigrant Partners’ CEO and president, Karl Heckenberg, didn’t mince words when he said Emigrant was bringing in $20 billion in total assets after selling two firms to CI Financial. The private equity firm and New York Private Bank & Trust subsidiary that is headquartered in Midtown East in New York...
BusinessLaw.com

Gowling WLG Strikes Association With Saudi Law Firm

Gowling WLG has struck a deal to enter into an association with a Saudi Arabian law firm, the firm has announced. The U.K.-Canadian law firm and Riyadh-headquartered firm Al Ghazzawi Professional Association (GPA) – led by a one-time local partner of HSF - have agreed to partner in the Kingdom.
Businessabovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Won’t Require Attorneys To Work A Set Number Of Office Days

After Labor Day, we will not—as a matter of ordinary course—require a particular number of days in the office. Instead, we will continue to trust everyone to work with their practice group leaders and managers to determine the best workplace balance for providing exceptional service to our clients, strengthening our cultural glue and ensuring all members of our teams are trained, integrated and positioned for continued growth and success.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Announces One-Time Only Bonuses For Counsel And Senior Attorneys

The newly merged Troutman Pepper decided not to leave its senior folks hanging. The firm previously announced special bonuses (and raises) for associates. Their most recent announcement focuses on the compensation of senior attorneys and counsel. Because 2021 is so unusual — at least as far as attorney compensation goes...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Incentive Solutions Named One of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. On June 30th, Atlanta-based incentive company Incentive Solutions was named one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This marks the ninth year in a row that Incentive Solutions earned the title that a select few Atlanta companies receive annually from the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Comments / 0

Community Policy