Fastest-Growing Biglaw Firm Fennemore Strikes Again With Reilly Add

Is the three-day, in-office workweek the new status quo for Biglaw firms? Based on the return-to-office plans we’ve seen thus far, this certainly seems to be the case. We recently received word that Covington & Burling — a firm that brought in $1,321,296,000 gross revenue in 2020, placing it at No. 25 on the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will expect employees to return to the firm on September 7, and will be using a hybrid work model for attorneys and staff. Here’s a relevant excerpt from a memo that was sent out by the firm last month: