Blizzard’s HR boss is the latest exec to say goodbye

Following the news that Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has left the company, Bloomberg News reported that a top-level human resources employee is out, too. Jesse Meschuk, whose title was SVP and senior people officer for Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard, left “this week,” Activision Blizzard confirmed to Bloomberg News. No further details were given regarding Meschuk’s departure, but it comes after California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit on July 22 that said Activision Blizzard’s female employees were subject to “constant sexual harassment” at the company, alongside other allegations. Thousands of employees have since signed an open letter supporting the lawsuit before walking out of work in protest last week.