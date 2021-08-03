Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blizzard’s HR boss is the latest exec to say goodbye

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack has left the company, Bloomberg News reported that a top-level human resources employee is out, too. Jesse Meschuk, whose title was SVP and senior people officer for Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard, left “this week,” Activision Blizzard confirmed to Bloomberg News. No further details were given regarding Meschuk’s departure, but it comes after California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit on July 22 that said Activision Blizzard’s female employees were subject to “constant sexual harassment” at the company, alongside other allegations. Thousands of employees have since signed an open letter supporting the lawsuit before walking out of work in protest last week.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Bloomberg News#Activision Blizzard#Axios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessCNN

Activision Blizzard quarterly revenue jumps to $2.3 billion as it faces harassment allegations

(CNN Business) — Activision Blizzard is raking in the cash even as the fallout over a harassment and discrimination lawsuit threatens its enormous business. The gaming company behind hugely popular titles such as "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Candy Crush" reported revenues of around $2.3 billion for the quarter that ended June 30, a 19% jump from the same period last year and slightly higher than the company's previous forecast.
Businessdotesports.com

State Farm and Coca-Cola reportedly ‘reassessing’ partnerships with Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League

It's unclear if the companies will continue to sponsor the league. In response to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filing a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard regarding the company’s “frat boy” workplace environment, State Farm and Coca-Cola are “reassessing” their partnerships with the Overwatch League, according to a report by The Washington Post.
Businessprotocol.com

The Activision Blizzard storm rages on

Good morning! This Wednesday, Activision Blizzard is in crisis mode, Microsoft is requiring vaccinations, and Facebook's fight with researchers is heating up. As Activision Blizzard's workplace crisis rages on into its third week, the company is trying to try to calm the storm — to little avail. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack, who took the reins back in 2018, resigned yesterday. He's to be replaced by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will co-lead the studio in a power-sharing agreement some believe further solidifies CEO Bobby Kotick's control over the subsidiary.
Businessgameworldobserver.com

Activision Blizzard August 3 update: Blizzard HR head Jesse Meschuk fired, ABK Workers Alliance speaks against law firm WilmerHale, class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors, execs delete their Twitter accounts

Under Meschuk, Blizzard’s HR department “undermined and discounted victims’ experiences, and did not protect their identities,” as reported by Axios. Moreover, it actively worked to “shield” offenders from any consequences. In related news, a group of over 500 Activision, Blizzard and King employees calling itself the ABK Workers Alliance wrote...
Businessvg247.com

Blizzard’s senior HR lead has also left, as new damning report emerges

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that one other Blizzard higher-up is no longer with the studio. Former Blizzard president, J. Allen Brack, who left the developer this week, is not the only senior to depart the storied studio. Activision Blizzard has confirmed to Bloomberg that HR executive, Jesse Meschuk, also left this week.
Businesshypebeast.com

Blizzard President Steps Down as Company Faces Lawsuits

Amid the recent widespread sexual misconduct allegations and lawsuits against Blizzard Entertainment, including stories of unacceptable behavior by company leaders, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has announced his departure from the company. Starting today, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will step up to co-lead the company going forward. Jen is...
Businesssiliconangle.com

After staff walkout, Activision President and HR boss step down

Following protests last week over sexual harassment claims, today Activision Blizzard Inc.’s President left the company, followed by the head of human resources. The walkout last week came after the game publishing giant was sued by the state of California for allowing a culture of sexual harassment to permeate the company. Prior to that, a number of employees had said that Activision fosters a “frat boy” culture in a company where the vast majority of staff are men.
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Lawsuit Clouds Activision Blizzard's Big Quarter

Activision Blizzard showed impressive revenue growth, while turmoil within the company led to the departure of Blizzard president J. Allen Brack on Tuesday. Brack is stepping down as the company reels from a lawsuit brought by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The suit alleges pay and opportunity discrimination against women and a culture that tolerated regular sexual harassment.
Businessgamepur.com

Activision Blizzard’s head of HR resigns as public and legal fallout continues to pile up

Pressure continues to mount against the corporate leadership of Activision Blizzard, leading Blizzard head of Human Resources Jesse Meschuk to leave the company, according to a Bloomberg report. Activision Blizzard has given no details about Meschuk’s departure, except to say that it happened “this week.” Meschuk’s exit comes around the same time as company president J. Allen Brack’s departure. At this time, it is unclear if this decision was made before or after the introduction of new leadership in the form of Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra as “co-leaders.”
BusinessNME

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick tells investors “people will be held accountable for their actions”

In an opening statement to investors, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick addressed the company’s ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit and action surrounding further allegations. Speaking to investors during a second-quarter 2021 financial results call yesterday (August 3), Kotick has stated “people will be held accountable for their actions” regarding allegations of...
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit emerges as shareholder sues

An Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit has emerged in the wake of the recent case against the company. Following the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, a company shareholder has now launched a potential class action lawsuit that is seeking damages for a "precipitous decline in the market value" due to Activision Blizzard hiding details of the investigation into the company from shareholders.
Businessvideogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard exec Fran Townsend ‘deletes Twitter profile’ following inflammatory post about whistleblowing

Activision Blizzard executive Fran Townsend has seemingly quit Twitter in the wake of a heavily criticised post she made about whistleblowing. The World Warcraft, Call of Duty and Candy Crush publisher is currently facing a lawsuit, filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), which accuses the company of failing to properly address reports of harassment and discrimination.
BusinessTheSixthAxis

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders, as staff form ABK Workers Alliance

Activision Blizzard has been sued for a second time, as shareholders argue that they have been harmed by executives withholding information over the sexual previously filed DFEH sexual harassment lawsuit. Additionally, some of the company’s staff have formed a coalition to push back against statements made and actions taken by the company following the scandal’s break.
Silicon Republic

Activision Blizzard fallout intensifies even as it beats on earnings

The company now faces sponsor withdrawals, an investor class-action lawsuit, further resignations and increased pressure from workers. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings report beat Wall Street expectations even as the company continues to suffer the seismic consequences of its harassment and discrimination lawsuit. The gaming company reported $1.92bn in net bookings...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Activision Blizzard sees mobile boom as King and Call of Duty hit record sales

Activision Blizzard has recorded record sales thanks to Call of Duty: Mobile and ongoing mobile game franchises from King. This was confirmed via the company's financial results for the three months ended March 30th, 2021, where revenues came in at $2.3 billion. This represented a 19 per cent year-on-year increase, with 88 per cent being generated by digital downloads and distribution. Activision Blizzard earned $1.12 per share, compared to $0.75 per share 12 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy