3 Questions For A ‘Billions’ Battler (Part II)

By Gaston Kroub
abovethelaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, I continue my written interview with prominent author and performance coach, Denise Shull, who took on Showtime and the creators of the hit show “Billions” in the Southern District of New York and the Second Circuit over their mistreatment of her and alleged violation of her IP rights. While her case proved unsuccessful, she has graciously offered to discuss her experiences and frustrations with the litigation process on these pages. As I indicated last week, I have no stake in the outcome of her dispute with “Billions” as anything other than an interested observer — and if someone from Showtime Legal, one of the executive producers, or the outside legal team wants to participate in a similar interview for this audience, the invitation remains open.

