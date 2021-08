Her brother is murdered and left for her 3 nieces and nephew to take care of. Then, she is murdered too but still come back to look after her brother’s child, as a ghost. From the Thai director Theeratorn Siriphunvaraporn comes a very middle of the road ghost horror about motherly instincts from beyond the grave. It is not an entirely disastrous effort, but also not one that is likely to stick to anyone’s mind.