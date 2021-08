Alex Ovechkin has announced on social media that he is returning to the Washington Capitals. The team's long-time captain was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time on Wednesday with the expiration of his 13-year, $124-million contract. The team announced that the new contract is for five years with an average annual value of $9.5 million -- just shy of the $9.54-million AAV of his previous deal.