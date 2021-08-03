Transgender students challenge Tennessee law restricting which school bathrooms they can use

Educators who violate the state’s new law regulating discussions on race and gender in the classroom may have their teaching licenses suspended or revoked. Under proposed guidance issued by the Tennessee Department of Education on Friday, “licensure action” is one of the possible penalties for educators who discuss what the state has defined as “prohibited concepts,” which includes topics such as white privilege, male privilege, and the flaws of meritocracy, and topics that suggest the “United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.”