Transgender students challenge Tennessee law restricting which school bathrooms they can use

By Marta W. Aldrich
 2 days ago
A Washington, D.C.-based group representing two transgender students in Tennessee sued the state Tuesday over a new law that restricts which school bathrooms they can use. The Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ rights, filed its lawsuit in a federal court in Nashville on behalf of a 14-year-old transgender boy and a 6-year-old transgender girl who attend unidentified schools near Nashville.

