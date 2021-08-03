Transgender students challenge Tennessee law restricting which school bathrooms they can use
A Washington, D.C.-based group representing two transgender students in Tennessee sued the state Tuesday over a new law that restricts which school bathrooms they can use. The Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ rights, filed its lawsuit in a federal court in Nashville on behalf of a 14-year-old transgender boy and a 6-year-old transgender girl who attend unidentified schools near Nashville.tn.chalkbeat.org
