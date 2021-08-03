State College police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself to young girls in park
A Woodward man who allegedly exposed himself to several young girls in a park has been charged and arrested, the State College Police Department wrote in a press release. David R. Snyder, 57, allegedly exposed himself to several girls around the age of seven at the Spring Creek Park in College Township in early July. Police responded to the report and the investigation began. Though not identified at the time, police said he left in a silver minivan.www.centredaily.com
Comments / 0