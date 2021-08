I am writing to add my voice to the growing chorus of calls for a serious reconsideration of the proposed Interstate 81 reconfiguration. As an IT consultant, my clients depend on me to respond immediately in the event of a serious situation. For some clients, minutes of downtime can translate to thousands of dollars of lost revenue. My ability to be on site quickly is an essential piece of their business continuity planning. The community grid only option will add many critical minutes to my response time, and seriously impact those businesses that rely on my services and other support service providers like me.