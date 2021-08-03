Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele almost skipped the Tokyo Games

No one would blame Xander Schauffele if fatigue factors into his performance at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week in Memphis. That’s because the 27-year-old is less than 72 hours removed from an extended stay at the Tokyo Olympics. But, if jetlag becomes an issue for Schauffele, he’s confident it will be offset by the shiny new gold medal he was carrying around with him when he arrived at TPC Southwind on Tuesday.