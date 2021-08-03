49ers Reporter Has Telling Comment About Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers‘ quarterback competition between rookie Trey Lance and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is heating up in a hurry. Kyle Shanahan had previously said Garoppolo would get all of San Francisco’s first-team reps. Lance got one – yes, just one – snap with the first-team offense on Tuesday, though. It was reportedly a designed zone-read, which confirmed the speculation Shanahan would implement specific packages for Lance which take advantage of his skill-set.thespun.com
