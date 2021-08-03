Longshoremen union Local 1416 celebrates 85th anniversary in Overtown

Dozens of Miami longshoremen and their families gathered Tuesday in Overtown to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416. Some donned their their traditional overalls and crisp white shirts, others came straight from a sweaty shift at the port still wearing their neon vests, for a tribute to Florida’s first union of Black workers at Ninth Street Pedestrian mall. The celebration featured music, food and a school supply and backpack giveaway for kids.