indoor swimming poolPhoto by Artem Verbo on Unsplash. The City of Lake Oswego in partnership with the Lake Oswego School District, is in the design phase for a new recreation center to add to the property of the public golf course. The municipal golf course is located at 17525 Stafford Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, near Lakeridge High School and adjacent to Hazelia field at the historic Luscher Farm.