With New York City now requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters, Denver businesses are increasingly weighing the pros and cons of whether to follow suit or stay the course. Why it matters: As the pandemic persists, the onus to keep people safe indoors continues to fall on the backs of business owners who are growing increasingly weary.Absent a substantial shift in behavior from consumers or the implementation of wide-sweeping government mandates, businesses remain responsible for playing COVID police — and it's leading to a patchwork of policies from one place to the next. Yet,...