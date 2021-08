Apple is teaming up with Canadian payment services company PayBright to launch a buy now, pay later program for Apple products in Canada, reports Bloomberg. PayBright, which is owned by Affirm, offers payment plans that are designed to break the cost of a purchase down into biweekly or monthly installments. PayBright already works with a number of companies in Canada including WayFair, Sephora, Samsung, eBay, Dyson, and more. "Shop now, and pay over time at your favorite stores," reads the company's website.