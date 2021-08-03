Taconite mine developer buys 3,200 acres in Nashwauk

Mesabi Metallics Co. LLC purchased thousands of acres of land in Nashwauk for $12 million last week, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value. San Antonio-based Butlertac Holdings LLC sold 3,200 acres of land to Mesabi Land 1 LLC, an entity related to Mesabi Metallics. The Nashwauk-based mining company is in the midst of developing a taconite mine, which it now has at least two years to finish building after state intervention.