Yanks lefty Montgomery joins Cole on sideline with COVID-19

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.

General manager Brian Cashman revealed Montgomery’s positive test during a radio interview before Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

The All-Star ace Cole was expected to start Tuesday, but manager Aaron Boone revealed the right-hander's positive test after Monday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Cole was replaced by top prospect Luis Gil, who is set for his major league debut.

Montgomery and Cole, who share the team lead with 21 starts apiece, will be out at least 10 days unless they draw two negative test results. Montgomery's most recent start was Sunday, when he had a no-decision in a 3-1 win over Miami.

The positive tests came after the Yankees returned from a weeklong trip to Florida, which is among the states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

At least 85% of New York's players are vaccinated. Boone says he believes it’s up to the players to decide whether they want the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the right thing to do is to be vaccinated,” Boone said. “I’ve said that a number of times, but in the end it’s up to individuals.”

All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive since the All-Star break, as have pitchers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loisaga.

