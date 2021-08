Those cool, colorful iMac keyboards with Touch ID? They’re now available to anyone to use with any computer, as long as you’re happy with silver. Ever since I got used to using the iPad Pro with a keyboard, its Face ID unlock spoiled me. Switching back to the Mac, where you have to type a password repeatedly to unlock the computer, authorize logins, and so on, is a step backward. And while the Unlock With Apple Watch feature is great, it’s not reliable enough to just set and forget.