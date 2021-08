New York (CNN Business) — US Bank told employees Wednesday they will no longer be due back in the office early next month because of surging Covid-19 cases. "There are increased caseloads across the globe, and the Delta variant has caused us to adjust our plans," Andy Cecere, the company's CEO, wrote in an email to employees. Jeff Shelman, a spokesperson for the bank, confirmed the email, which was first reported by the Star Tribune.