When we chatted with Jillian Medford, a.k.a IAN SWEET, earlier this year about her new album Show Me How You Disappear, she was not shy about her love of Coldplay. Now that admiration for British rock’s most shape-shifty of bands has been solidified with her covering their timeless song “Yellow.” The cover, which maintains the original’s chilling intimacy, was produced by Daniel Fox, and comes with a self-directed video shot by Will Duncan. It, too, pays homage to the original.