San Francisco, CA

J&J Covid Vaccine Recipients Can Get Supplemental Pfizer Or Moderna Dose in San Francisco

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJ&J recipients can make a special request to get a "supplemental dose" of an mRNA vaccine, city health officials said in a statement to CNBC, declining to call the second shots "boosters." "We have gotten requests based on patients talking to their physicians, and that's why we are allowing the...

