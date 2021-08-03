Shaquille O’Neal Calls Acadiana His 2nd Home, Urges Us to ‘Stay Safe’ [Video]

27-year-old Henry Lee Myers, Jr., of Baton Rouge is behind bars after a fight involving his wife began at a nightclub in Opelousas and ended with another person getting shot. According to a press release from Opelousas Police, the shooting happened during the early morning hours of July 26th in the area of Academy and Blanchard Streets (AKA "The Back") after a fight between two females at a nightclub several blocks away. Authorities say the victim had intervened in that fight and also another fight between the same females at the scene of the shooting. Myers allegedly got into a fight with the victim - apparently because the victim kept getting involved with the fights - and allegedly shot that person multiple times.