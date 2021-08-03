Shaquille O’Neal Calls Acadiana His 2nd Home, Urges Us to ‘Stay Safe’ [Video]
Shaq posted a video to let us know he loves us, he's thinking about us, and he wants us to be safe. In a video recently posted to Facebook by Stacy Theresa, Shaquille O'Neal starts off by talking to the "People of Lafayette, St. Martin Parish, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville" urging everyone in Acadiana to "stay safe" as Lousiana goes back under a mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates.kpel965.com
