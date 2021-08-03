Cancel
CDC Issues New 60-Day Eviction Moratorium Over COVID Spread, Delta Variant

By Josh Boak, Lisa Mascaro, Jonathan Lemire
NBC San Diego
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic. The ban announced Tuesday could help keep millions...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Related
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Public Healthcbs4indy.com

Who is protected by the latest CDC eviction moratorium?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in certain areas of the country Tuesday. The new moratorium lasts until October 3 and focuses on areas with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Not everyone is protected by the latest order, however. Here is what you need to know about the eviction moratorium:
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

CDC announces new 60-day eviction freeze for most counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either “substantial” or “high.”. The order, issued by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, includes an initial expiration date of Oct. 3, but can be extended or rescinded based...
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Politicsyieldpro.com

CDC issues new eviction ban extension

On August 3, the CDC issued a new extension to its moratorium on evictions. The latest extension is scheduled to run until October 3, 2021. While, the CDC had said that it expected that its previous extension of its eviction ban to be the last, it cited the rising number of COVID cases due to the spread of the Delta variant as justification for its new order.
House RentPosted by
Reuters

To renters' relief: new 60-day eviction ban announced by CDC

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a new 60-day moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infections citing the raging Delta variant after having rejected an earlier push by the White House. The order applies...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC issues eviction moratorium extension after Democratic outcry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued a moratorium on evictions targeting areas of the country with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, extending an eviction ban for much of the nation just days after a blanket moratorium had expired. The CDC order applies to counties experiencing...

