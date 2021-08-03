NH's Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Employees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The state of Florida continues to lead the country in the number of COVID-19 cases, Sunday reporting a record-high of 21,683 new daily coronavirus cases. Now the state has also set a new record, with 10,207 people requiring hospitalization, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
The previous record of 10,170 hospitalizations was set July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, according to the Florida Hospital Association.
“Numbers in Florida continue to rapidly increase,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried during a COVID briefing on Sunday.
According to the Florida...
