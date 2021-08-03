Apex's Season 10 Emergence update is finally here, Legends

Respawn Entertainment revealed more details today, along with a new trailer for the upcoming release of Apex Legends: Emergence. As you might suspect, if you've been paying attention to the game long enough, we're getting the usual updates but in bigger ways that the developers are calling "game-changing". Which is something we have yet to really see as every update does change the game a bit, but not so much that it turns everything on its head and people have to learn how to play again. The next update will give us a new Legend, a new Lore-inspired weapon, as well as new ranked arenas, and other content that will apparently force many of you playing the game to pay extra attention. We have the details and the trailer below as it will be added to the game on August 3rd.