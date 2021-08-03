Apex's Season 10 Emergence update is finally here, Legends

Fight At New Locations In New Modes and More In Season 2!. At EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts showered the video game world with a ton of information about its biggest franchises and video games, including a recent release, Knockout City. In a cool, fun, narrated trailer, it was revealed that Knockout City Season 2 will be launching on 27th July and bring a ton more content for players to enjoy, including new locations, playlists and more. Knockout City is available now, and is free to play up to Rank 25, with both cross-play and cross-progression options. The game is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games and the Origin Store.
