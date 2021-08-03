Real or hoax? Link to Republican company, leaders’ silence fuel doubts about authenticity of Dallas ‘college pledge’

Tucker Carlson is not usually a chilled-out guy—but, according to a report from CNN, he’s currently in a state described as “extra pissed.” Citing people familiar with the situation, the network reported the prime-time host is “furious” with Fox News executives for failing to back him over his evidence-free claims that he’s being spied on by the National Security Agency. Carlson has dedicated large parts of his show to the allegations over the past week, claiming that the NSA wants to destroy his TV show, but the agency has denied his claims. One of CNN’s sources said Carlson is angry at management “for not backing him up,” adding: “Tensions are sky high.” Carlson hit back at the report, texting a reporter: “I’m not mad at anyone at Fox... If I was, I’d say so. I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”