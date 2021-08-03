Cancel
Dallas, TX

Real or hoax? Link to Republican company, leaders’ silence fuel doubts about authenticity of Dallas ‘college pledge’

By Daniel Dale
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Washington CNN — The story was perfect outrage fodder for right-wing media outlets like Fox News, The Federalist, Breitbart News, The Daily Wire and The Daily Mail. An activist group in Texas was demanding, online and in letters delivered to homes in upscale Dallas-area communities, that “wealthy white liberals” pledge not to send their kids to top colleges – so that White people could make amends for past wrongs and “open up spaces for Black and LatinX communities.”

