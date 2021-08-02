Cancel
Mary sinless

By Question0009
avemariaradio.net
 5 days ago

I have been seeing a man who is catholic, I’m Protestant. He tells me the RC church believes Mary is sinless. Can I ask where the proof is? I have researched and found to no avail proof that the early Christians believed Mary was sinless. Catholic encyclopedia points out that John chrsysotom, who is a doctor of the church, believes Mary was a sinner. So did St. Basil. Origen calls her immaculate, and yet in another place says she sinned. Catholic encyclopedia did not leave me with much proof that they believed she was a sinner. St. Augustine who came up with the theory of original sin said Christ was the exception to the rule, so there goes the immaculate conception. Pretty much all the church fathers interpret luke 2:35 as the sword that pierced Mary’s heart being unbelief. Ex from Hilary of Poitiers: if this virgin, made capable of conceiving God, will encounter the severity of this judgment, who will dare to escape?”

