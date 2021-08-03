Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

COVID cases are high and vaccination rates are low for the younger generation

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WETM) – As vaccination rates slowly increase with concerns over the Delta Variant, there is one generation that has fallen behind on getting vaccinated: the younger generation. Those ages 12 through 34 have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the Twin Tiers. Those ages 12 to 15 have the lowest vaccination rate.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Health
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Twin Tiers#Covid#Wetm#Arnot Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'You're dealing with a real bad actor virus': Fauci warns that the Indian 'Delta' variant will continue to spread in counties with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases increase by 30% in one week

The nation's top infectious disease expert warned that the spread of the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant is causing cases to increase across the country. In an appearance on CBS This Morning on Monday, Dr Anthony Fauci classified the variant, which accounts for more than half of all new infections, as 'a real bad actor virus.'
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
SciencePosted by
The US Sun

Has anyone died from Covid who has been fully vaccinated?

"A PANDEMIC of the unvaccinated" has now become synonymous with coronavirus cases rampaging across the country. As cases of Covid-19 continue to soar thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, many already vaccinated people are wondering how their jabs would fare. What are breakthrough cases?. Some people who have...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthWISH-TV

COVID delta variant symptoms differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in June, the delta variant accounted for 10% of cases nationwide. One month later, that number is up to 83%. Initially, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed a general overview of symptoms specific to the mutation, which included runny nose, sneezing, symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold. This is unlike what’s seen in typical coronavirus infections such as shortness of breath, severe fatigue and loss of taste and smell to name a few.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

The unvaccinated still think Covid vaccines are a risk, survey finds

(CNN) — Just over half of Americans who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 still believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the coronavirus -- despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, according to a new survey published Wednesday. Unvaccinated adults still also largely believe the news media have exaggerated the severity of...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 symptoms: What to look for, according to the CDC

With COVID-19 cases on the rise amid continued spread of the concerning delta variant, quick identification of symptoms, testing and isolation can limit further exposures and reduce transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of COVID-19 can range in severity and may include:. Fever or...
ScienceGoLocalProv

Critical New Data from CDC on Delta Variant: Vaccinated People May Spread Disease

An internal presentation made late on Thursday at the Centers for Disease Control was obtained by The Washington Post. The presentation contains important new information with profound implications for managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The information in this document informed the CDC’s decision this week to revise their...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci says COVID-19 is now an 'outbreak among the unvaccinated'

Dr. Anthony Fauci , President Biden ’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that COVID-19 is now an “outbreak among the unvaccinated” while discussing the potential for future surges in infections throughout the country. “It’s really an outbreak among the unvaccinated. So this is an issue, predominantly among the unvaccinated,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy