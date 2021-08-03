Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Kenedy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norias, or near Armstrong, moving southeast at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Armstrong and Norias.