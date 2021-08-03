Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Zapata HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 106 AND 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints today will produce heat index values or "feels like" temperatures between 106 and 110 degrees across portions of deep south Texas this afternoon. Some locations in Starr County may reach heat index values of 108 to 112 degrees for an hour or two this afternoon. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

alerts.weather.gov

