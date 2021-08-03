Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County, Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County; Surprise Valley California FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA, NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...Expected wind gusts have increased. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...4 to 7 hours for most areas. Up to 9 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.