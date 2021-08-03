Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 15:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR EASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Lorenzo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and winds up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Lorenzo and San Juan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
