Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly east across the Ute Park Burn Scar. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.