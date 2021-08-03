Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wirt County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wirt by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:51:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wirt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WIRT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wirt County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

Spirit Airlines cancels more than half of its flights Thursday

Spirit Airlines canceled more than half its flights Thursday, marking the fifth day of travel woes for the embattled carrier. By midday Thursday, 415 flights — or 52% of the airline's flight schedule – were already canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. About 6% of flights were delayed. The travel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy