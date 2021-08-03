Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson City, NV

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA, NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...Expected wind gusts have increased. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...4 to 7 hours for most areas. Up to 9 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mineral County, NV
County
Mono County, CA
County
Storey County, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Lyon County, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
County
Washoe County, NV
County
Alpine County, CA
City
Carson City, NV
County
Pershing County, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Weather Gov#Fire Weather Watch#Eastern Lyon#Sierra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

Spirit Airlines cancels more than half of its flights Thursday

Spirit Airlines canceled more than half its flights Thursday, marking the fifth day of travel woes for the embattled carrier. By midday Thursday, 415 flights — or 52% of the airline's flight schedule – were already canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. About 6% of flights were delayed. The travel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy