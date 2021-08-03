Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR EASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Lorenzo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and winds up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include San Lorenzo and San Juan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Lorenzo, NM
County
Grant County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#San Juan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Glacier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Glacier and northwestern Toole Counties through 930 PM MDT At 847 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Sunburst, or 20 miles northeast of Cut Bank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunburst and Sweet Grass. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 385 and 397. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Dimmit County in south central Texas Southeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Batesville, Carrizo Hill, Winter Haven, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Colonias, Brundage and Loma Vista.
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused water levels to rise on some of the local rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to remain in flood for the next several days. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301. * Until Friday evening. * At 10:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The river overflows its banks. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 08/20/2004. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Little Manatee River Wimauma at US 301 11.0 10.3 Thu 10 am 11.2 10.3 8.4 6.8 5.8
Beadle County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 05:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Sanborn; Yankton AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE THURSDAY MORNING The combination of clear skies, light winds, and recent rains have allowed for areas of fog to form across portions of the James River Valley in central South Dakota. Visibilities in the 1 to 3 mile range are possible, with the observation site at Mitchell recording visibilities between half a mile and down to a quarter mile at times. Proceed with caution during your morning commute. It is recommended that drivers slow down, use their low- beam headlights, and increase their following distance.
Hamilton County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * From late Friday night until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 54.1 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 64.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, In Hamilton County, much of SW 79th Terrace is flooded at this level. Access to homes in the area is restricted. * Impact...At 64.0 feet, Water begins to flood 91st Drive in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 65.0 feet, In Hamilton County, water begins to surround residences near SW 72nd Lane and Holton Creek. Structures not elevated are subject to flooding above this level. * Impact...At 66.0 feet, In Suwannee County, water begins to surround homes of 91st Drive.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys. * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the Kittitas Valley northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 15 to 25 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mercer County through 1100 PM EDT At 1010 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Spanishburg, or near Camp Creek. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Matoaka Camp Creek Camp Creek State Park Flat Top Spanishburg and Wenonah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR WESTERN MERCER COUNTY At 1130 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened across western Mercer County,but runoff from 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell will likely continue to cause flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka Wenonah Camp Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Flipping Creek, Glade Branch, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dimmit County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Dimmit County in south central Texas Southeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Southeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Batesville, Carrizo Hill, Winter Haven, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Colonias, Brundage and Loma Vista.
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 643 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Lothair, or 17 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Devon and Galata. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeWitt, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern DeWitt County in south central Texas Southwestern Gonzales County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1054 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Smiley, Cheapside, Westhoff, Wrightsboro, Cost, Sample, Bebe, Monthalia, Oak Forest, Hamon, Leesville, Belmont, Gruenau and Concrete. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lothair, or 19 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Galata and Devon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lothair, or 19 miles east of Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Galata and Devon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Cascade Valleys, South Central Cascade Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Cascade Valleys; South Central Cascade Valleys BREEZY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY Scattered showers and thunderstorms with little precipitation could produce scattered lightning and generate gusty outflow winds this afternoon and evening across the portions of the Columbia Basin, Washington Palouse, and Spokane Area. In addition...breezy to windy conditions coupled with low relative humidities will lead to fire weather concerns for the central WA Cascade gaps and over a portion of the Okanogan Valley. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidities: 9 to 19 percent in the valleys and 19 to 28 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fires.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR COAMO, OROCOVIS AND VILLALBA The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THROUGH FRIDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence through Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GLACIER COUNTY At 401 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Santa Rita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy