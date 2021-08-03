Cancel
Knox County, OH

Knox County police chase: Grand jury indicts Hamilton on 4 felony charges

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
Knox Pages
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON -- The man who allegedly led officers on a late-night, high-speed chase through Knox County in June is now facing four felony charges related to the incident. A Knox County grand jury indicted Nicholas Hamilton, 23, of Mount Vernon on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer (a third-degree felony), aggravated vehicular assault (a third-degree felony), receiving stolen property (a fourth-degree felony), and vandalism (a fifth-degree felony) on July 26.

