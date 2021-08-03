You can now buy Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for M1 Macs
Apple launched the 24-inch iMac earlier this year, and with it came a handful of new peripherals. It came with a new charger, plus a new color-matched mouse, trackpad, and keyboard. The Magic Keyboard got another substantial update, though: the addition of Touch ID. The problem is you couldn’t buy that new Magic Keyboard unless you were buying the 24-inch iMac. Now, that’s changing, as Apple has now made the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available on its online store.www.xda-developers.com
