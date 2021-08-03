Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Lassen County, Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA, NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, AND WESTERN NEVADA * CHANGES...Expected wind gusts have increased. Moved the start time forward to account for upper slope and ridge wind increases Wednesday night. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area and Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 20 percent. * Duration...4 to 8 hours for most areas. Up to 10 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.