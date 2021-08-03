Cancel
Feed My People Food Bank welcomes back volunteers amidst higher demand for services

By Max Cotton, Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer services are seeing an increased demand for services during the pandemic. For some people, the loss of work and other resources due to the pandemic has made them turn to food banks to survive. Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire said that demand was up five percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the same time period in 2019. As a result, Feed My People is now letting more than a core group of volunteers back into its buildings to help them work to meet the community’s need for services during the pandemic.

