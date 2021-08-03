Damage control: Microsoft deletes all comments under heavily criticized Windows 11 upgrade video
Windows 11 is still one of the hottest topics in the world of technology. A few days after we reported on a new video which discusses the Windows 11 upgrade in more detail, Microsoft has now dealt with the reactions from countless upset customers. Apart from the fact that Windows 11's system requirements cannot be bypassed in the final release version of the operating system, the tone in which Microsoft has addressed the issue so far has been met with anger.www.notebookcheck.net
