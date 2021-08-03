Surprising Details You Missed from Disneyland’s Annual Pass Announcement!

The Halloween season will be here soon in Disney World!. Usually, we would be gearing up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but that event has been canceled again for this year. Instead, we’re getting BOO Bash, which is an after hours event in Magic Kingdom that will take place on select nights starting August 10th through October 31st. Tickets went on sale in June and sold out very quickly for major dates like Halloween. And now, we have an update on what dates are currently sold out for the event.